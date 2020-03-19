A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Friday morning for Clark, Montgomery, Greene, Butler, Warren and Clinton counties.



Also, there is a slight risk for severe weather Thursday night and early Friday morning. Make sure you have the Storm Team Weather App ready for warning notifications. Strong wind and heavy rain will be the greatest threats.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Windy and mild with showers and a few thunderstorms, some storms could be severe with heavy rain. Temperatures rising through the 60s.

FRIDAY: Morning showers and a chance of thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy, windy and turning much colder in the afternoon. Morning high 68 with temperatures falling through the 40s by evening.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cold. Low 25

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High near 40

It will quickly turn colder during the day on Friday after a cold front moves through. The highs over the weekend will be in the 40s with lows at night in the 20s. At least the weekend will be dry.





