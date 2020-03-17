Clouds break for awhile tonight before moving in again early Wednesday. Rain will become likely as we get to the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing in the afternoon and milder. High 56

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and mild with scattered showers and a chance of thunder. Low 52

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with showers and a few thunderstorms. High 68

It looks like a soaking rain is headed our way Wednesday night and Thursday with showers and even a few thunderstorms. It will quickly turn colder during the day on Friday after a cold front moves through. The highs over the weekend will be in the 40s with lows at night below freezing.





