Closings
There are currently 95 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

News

Rain Returns Wednesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clouds break for awhile tonight before moving in again early Wednesday. Rain will become likely as we get to the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 34

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing in the afternoon and milder. High 56

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and mild with scattered showers and a chance of thunder. Low 52

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with showers and a few thunderstorms. High 68

It looks like a soaking rain is headed our way Wednesday night and Thursday with showers and even a few thunderstorms. It will quickly turn colder during the day on Friday after a cold front moves through. The highs over the weekend will be in the 40s with lows at night below freezing.



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS