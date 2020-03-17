DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Storm Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brian Davis said look for some clearing this evening as temperatures drop through the forties and into the upper 30s. Then tomorrow we Cloud up again with rain in the afternoon.

The clouds will break tonight and we’ll see some rain around Wednesday afternoon and then thunderstorms Thursday and also Friday morning and then Colder Weather by the weekend.

Low temperatures tonight will drop into the 30s. High temperatures tomorrow make it all the way up into the mid-50s. And even warmer Thursday as we reach the upper 60’s but it will be wet.

Right now we have temperature readings in the forties with a light West Wind. Temperatures range from the low to mid 40s North to the upper 40s in the southern Miami Valley.

Clouds break a little bit this evening and then we’ll see the clouds return later tonight and that’ll be followed by some rain for tomorrow afternoon and there couldn’t be some thunder around late day and into the night. More showers and thunderstorms are likely Thursday.

The forecast tonight is partly cloudy and chilly with low 34. Mostly cloudy tomorrow with rain developing in the afternoon and a high temperature of 56.

Look for showers and thunderstorms on Thursday 68. We’ll see a morning high of 65 Friday with some early day rain and then falling temperatures after that. And Looks dry for the weekend with highs in the forties and lows in the 20s. Back in the 50s for high temperatures Monday and Tuesday with a chance of rain.