A few showers will pass through tonight. We briefly get back to dry weather Tuesday before rain returns mid-week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with a few showers. Low near 40

ST. PATRICK’S DAY (TUESDAY): Morning clouds mixed with afternoon sun, cool. High 52

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and chilly. Low 34

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing in the afternoon and milder. High 56

It looks like a soaking rain is headed our way Wednesday night and Thursday with showers and even a few thunderstorms. It will quickly turn cold during the day on Friday after a cold front moves through. The highs over the weekend will be in the 40s with lows at night below freezing.





