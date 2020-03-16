Closings
There are currently 82 active closings. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

News

Sunshine Breaks through the Clouds Tuesday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A few showers will pass through tonight. We briefly get back to dry weather Tuesday before rain returns mid-week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with a few showers. Low near 40

ST. PATRICK’S DAY (TUESDAY): Morning clouds mixed with afternoon sun, cool. High 52

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and chilly. Low 34

WEDNESDAY: Increasing clouds with rain developing in the afternoon and milder. High 56

It looks like a soaking rain is headed our way Wednesday night and Thursday with showers and even a few thunderstorms. It will quickly turn cold during the day on Friday after a cold front moves through. The highs over the weekend will be in the 40s with lows at night below freezing.



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS