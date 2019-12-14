Rain fell overnight and will be ending this morning. A few locations may see a brief period of snow or a mix, but generally this event is all rain. A cold front will push through the Miami Valley later this afternoon and evening and may produce a brief flurry or some spotty rain.

TODAY: AM rain ends. Mostly cloudy. Late PM spotty shower or flurry. High 43

Live Doppler 2HD

TONIGHT: Evening flurry? Otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 27

SUNDAY: Mix of clouds and sun, colder. High 34

Sunday night a wintry mix will develop across the Miami Valley. This will continue into the Monday morning commute and make for slick conditions.

