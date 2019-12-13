Rain showers are likely tonight, and we may see some snow mix in as we head toward early Saturday morning. There will be dry time in the afternoon, but we can’t rule out some evening flurries.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and chilly with periods of rain, may mix with snow late night. Low 33

SATURDAY: Rain/snow showers likely in the morning, then cloudy and chilly. High 40

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and breezy with a few flurries. Low 27

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and colder. High 34

Another storm will arrive Sunday night into Monday. This will bring in the potential of a wintry mix. Snow develops Sunday night and transitions to rain on Monday. Make sure you follow Storm Team 2 over the weekend as we fine-tune the forecast.





