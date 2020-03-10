Look for cloudy skies and chilly temperatures tonight. Wednesday looks cloudy and cool again with only a slight chance of a spotty shower.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cool. Just a slight chance of a light shower. High 53

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Low 45

THURSDAY: Cloudy and milder with a 30% chance of a few afternoon showers. High 62

A few more showers are possible on Thursday, but right now Friday is looking drier but cooler. We even expect some sun as we finish the week! Chilly weather is back for the weekend.





