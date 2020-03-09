Look for rain tonight, and there could even be some thunder. Showers will continue into Tuesday morning. As we head through lunchtime tomorrow, we will see the showers move out of the Miami Valley. Dry weather will return for the afternoon, but the clouds will linger, and it will turn cooler.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with periods of rain, windy and cool. Low 53

TUESDAY: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy, breezy and turning cooler. High 57 but falling later in the day.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and chilly. Low 38

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and cool with just a slight shower chance. High 53

More rain is likely later Thursday before cooler weather returns Friday and for the weekend. We will see another chance of rain Saturday afternoon.





