This evening, any lingering snow or rain showers will come to an end. Clouds clear out overnight, and temperatures will drop into the 20s. We expect abundant sunshine on Saturday, and we will warm up just above normal in the afternoon. It will be a nice, cool day with very light wind.

TONIGHT: A few evening flurries, then clearing and cold. Low 24

SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. High 48

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 32

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer. High 62

What a fantastic weekend! Sunday will feel like Spring again as we climb into the low 60s. We will do that again on Monday, but rain chances increase by Monday evening.





