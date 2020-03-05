Rain showers will be possible tonight, and as colder air rushes in behind a cold front, this will mix with and change to snow through Friday morning. Scattered snow showers will then mix with rain again Friday afternoon. It will be a windy and much colder finish to the week.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, breezy and turning colder. Scattered rain showers will mix with snow late. Low 34

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and cold with scattered snow showers, mixed with rain in the afternoon. High 38

FRIDAY NIGHT: Chance of an evening flurry, then clearing and cold. Low 24

SATURDAY: Sunny and cool. High 48

We will see significant improvement in the weather over the weekend. Expect sun both days with highs in the upper 40s Saturday. We may reach the low 60s Sunday.





