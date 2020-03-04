Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

News

Snow Showers Return Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It will be mostly clear and a little colder tonight with lows dropping into the upper 20s to near 30. Thursday we will enjoy plenty of sunshine with continued cool temperatures. We turn colder on Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Low 30

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly cool. High 53

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers developing, becoming mixed with snow. Low 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and cold with a few snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. High 38

A cold front will bring a few snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, on Friday along with breezy, chilly conditions. The cool down doesn’t last long. Temperatures will make a big jump Sunday.



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS