It will be mostly clear and a little colder tonight with lows dropping into the upper 20s to near 30. Thursday we will enjoy plenty of sunshine with continued cool temperatures. We turn colder on Friday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and colder. Low 30

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasantly cool. High 53

THURSDAY NIGHT: Showers developing, becoming mixed with snow. Low 32

FRIDAY: Cloudy, windy and cold with a few snow showers, possibly mixed with rain. High 38

A cold front will bring a few snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, on Friday along with breezy, chilly conditions. The cool down doesn’t last long. Temperatures will make a big jump Sunday.





