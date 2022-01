Turning windy and colder as rain comes to an end today. We may even see a few flakes of snow before everything is said and done. High temperatures occurred this morning in the low 40s.

TODAY: Rain ends, turning colder and windy. High 42 and falling.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and sharply colder. Brisk. Low 16

MONDAY: Very cold with a mix of sun and clouds. High 25