Above Normal Temperatures Continue after Our 4th Warmest Winter on Record

More rain heads our way tonight. Some patchy drizzle will be around this evening, but heavier showers move in around midnight or shortly thereafter. Showers will be around early Tuesday followed by some breaks in the clouds. The shower chance will return later in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Chilly with drizzle early followed by showers, mainly after midnight. Low 42

TUESDAY: Chance for a few morning showers, otherwise mixed clouds and sun, becoming breezy in the afternoon with a shower possible. High 55

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clearing and chilly. Low 35

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, breezy and cool with a slight chance of a shower in the afternoon. High 50

We will only have a slight chance of showers Wednesday afternoon. Expect a lot of sunshine Thursday, but the chance of snow showers returns Friday.





