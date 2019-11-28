We will see lots of clouds through the holiday, but dry weather is expected. It will be chilly, but not as windy. Highs will reach the low 40s.

Overnight/early Friday morning shoppers can expect clouds, dry conditions, and temperatures falling close to 30-degrees.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 42

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold. Low 29

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 43

SATURDAY: Rain developing, becoming breezy. High 47

SUNDAY: Slight chance of a morning shower, breezy. High 46

Rain will spread back into the Miami Valley on Saturday. It looks like a chilly, wet start to the weekend, but we should have more dry time on Sunday.





