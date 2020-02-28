A disturbance passing south of the Miami Valley will bring some light snow across Butler, Warren and Clinton counties this evening with accumulations under 1″. Elsewhere, look for some flurries with little or no accumulation.



Skies become partly cloudy tonight, and and it will be cold. Temperatures will drop into the teens with single-digit wind chill. The weekend will start off nice with a lot of sunshine Saturday.

TONIGHT: Evening flurries and even some accumulating snow under 1″ south, then partly cloudy and cold. Low 18

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cold. High 35

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 27

SUNDAY: Morning sunshine, then increasing clouds, breezy and milder. High 53

We expect a nice jump in temperatures Sunday afternoon. Clouds will be increasing later in the day, and rain is on the way for early next week. Temperatures will run above normal through mid-week, and it will feel more spring-like!





