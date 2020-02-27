Another cold front will bring snow showers to the area tonight. Most of the snow will fall before midnight with just a few flurries after that. Clouds will even break a bit before sunrise.

Friday will be another cold day with high temperatures only near 30, and a snow flurry will still be possible.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cold with snow showers and diminishing winds. Snow may accumulate up to 1″ creating slick spots. There will be drifting snow, too. Low near 20

FRIDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and cold with a chance of flurries. High 30

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clearing and cold. Low 18

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 35

Saturday, Leap Day, will be mostly sunny but still cold. Look for increasing clouds and rising temperatures Sunday with the high temperature near 50. Rain moves in early next week.





