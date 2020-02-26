Snow will taper off tonight, but cold air will settle in. It will be blustery and cold Thursday with winds gusting around 30 mph and temperatures not climbing above freezing. We still could see some snow flurries.

TONIGHT: Snow tapers to flurries, windy and colder overnight with some drifting snow possible. Additional snow accumulations of an inch or less. Low 25

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and cold, a few flurries possible. High near 30

THURSDAY NIGHT: Cold with a slight chance of snow flurries. Low 22

FRIDAY: Cloudy and cold with a few flurries still a possibility. High 30

Another quick moving system could bring a few more snow flurries on Friday. Right now, the weekend is looking dry. Saturday will be cold, but temperatures moderate Sunday.





