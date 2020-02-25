Rain will mix with and change to snow across the northern counties overnight, and everyone will see a gradual change to snow Wednesday as temperatures turn colder.

Snow accumulation will be possible through Wednesday evening. Far northern counties (Mercer, Auglaize, Logan, northern Darke and northern Shelby) could see an isolated 4 inch amount, but most areas north of I-70 will have 1 to 3 inches. South of I-70, accumulations will be an inch or less. The snow forecast will change if the storm track shifts even slightly. Be sure to check back for updates.

TONIGHT: Rain showers, mixing with/changing to snow across the northern counties. Low 35

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and becoming breezy with falling temperatures. Rain changes to snow from northwest to southeast through the day. High 38 but falling in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Breezy and cold with evening snow diminishing to a few flurries. Low 23

THURSDAY: Mixed clouds and sun, breezy and cold with a slight chance of morning flurries. High near 30

We will be much colder at the end of the week. Friday’s high will be similar to Thursday’s. Also on Friday, there will be a slight chance of snow. The weekend looks dry with lows upper teens to near 20, but we should climb above 40 Sunday afternoon.





