Rain will continue tonight and into Tuesday. We will see a few more breaks in the rain Tuesday afternoon, but the potential of showers continues through Tuesday night.

TONIGHT: Chilly with periods of rain. Low near 40

TUESDAY: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers. High 45

TUESDAY NIGHT: Chilly with showers, possibly mixed with or changing to snow late night northwest of Dayton. Low 35

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy, becoming breezy in the afternoon and turning colder. Rain showers will change to snow from northwest to southeast through the day. High 40 but falling in the afternoon.

Expect snow showers into Wednesday night and even a chance of flurries Thursday and Friday in much colder air.





