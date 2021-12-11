***WIND ADVISORY UNTIL 7 PM FOR CLINTON, PREBLE, MONTGOMERY, GREENE, DARKE, MIAMI, CLARK, CHAMPAIGN, SHELBY, LOGAN, AUGLAIZE, AND MERCER COUNTY IN OHIO AND WAYNE COUNTY INDIANA.***

The main weather threat will be strong and potentially damaging wind gusts along and behind a cold front. Wind gusts are being reported 40-50 mph along and behind the front in Illinois and Indiana. The wind advisory is in place through 7 p.m. for sustained wind gusts shifting out of the weather 25-30 mph. Gusts will be up to 50 mph.

These wind gusts will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs will blow around and a few power outages are possible. High-profile vehicles may have a difficult time driving on the north and south-facing roads.

A line of severe thunderstorms moved through the Miami Valley this morning. This main threat for severe weather is over, but a few strong thunderstorms are developing ahead of the cold front. Temperatures through the morning are in the 60s. The record high of 67 was recorded in 1931. There is a chance we break the record before the front moves through the region. Once the cold front moves through the Miami Valley temperatures will quickly fall. Afternoon temperatures will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s.

TODAY: Strong and Gusty wind, temperatures falling into the lower 40s and upper 30s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Cold and breezy with a west wind 5-15 mph. Low 28

TOMORROW: Sunny and chilly with a southwest breeze 5-10 mph. High 45

MONDAY: Warmer with more sunshine. High 51

Temperatures will continue to warm into next week. We see another chance of thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday.