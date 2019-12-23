Unseasonably mild weather continues this week. We will have chilly mornings and mild, for December, afternoons. Afternoon highs are expected to be in the 50s all week long.

We will see plenty of sunshine through the first half of the week with dry weather expected.

TONIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy and chilly. Low 30

CHRISTMAS EVE DAY: Some patchy areas of fog and low clouds in the morning, then partly to mostly sunny and continued nice. High 53

CHRISTMAS EVE: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low 33

CHRISTMAS DAY: Partly sunny and still nice. High 56

Clouds will increase for the second half of the week, but any shower chance will hold off until the weekend. At this point, it still looks warm enough for rain showers Saturday and Sunday.





