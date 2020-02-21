High pressure will bring a lot of sunshine through the weekend. It looks like the best weekend so far this year!

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 22

SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy and not as cold. High 46

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 28

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Clouds increase late. High 50

MONDAY: Cloudy with rain. High 48

Rain chances will increase Sunday night. Rain will be likely Monday as we head back to school and work. Showers linger into Tuesday, and the chance of snow will return later in the week.





