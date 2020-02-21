High pressure will bring a lot of sunshine through the weekend. It looks like the best weekend so far this year!
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 22
SATURDAY: Sunny, breezy and not as cold. High 46
SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 28
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Clouds increase late. High 50
MONDAY: Cloudy with rain. High 48
Rain chances will increase Sunday night. Rain will be likely Monday as we head back to school and work. Showers linger into Tuesday, and the chance of snow will return later in the week.