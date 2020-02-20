A Very Cold Night is on the Way

Tonight will be the coldest night of the week as temperatures drop down into the mid teens. Friday, we expect full sun but continued below-normal temperatures. We will see some warming over the weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear and quite cold. Low 14

FRIDAY: Sunny and not as cold in the afternoon. High 36

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and cold. Low near 20

SATURDAY: Sunny, a cool afternoon. High 46

We will get to enjoy another dry, bright weekend. Rain returns Sunday night and will continue on Monday. The chance of snow returns later in the week.





