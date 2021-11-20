A half and half weekend is on tap for the Miami Valley. Today is the better of the two days. Lots of clouds and seasonable temperatures with highs around 50 this afternoon. Rain moves in for Sunday, before a cold front cools us down by Monday.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Few PM sprinkles possible. High 50

TONIGHT: Cloudy and not as cold. Rain developing late. Low 40

SUNDAY: Rain likely and chilly. High 47

The rain ends Sunday night. Monday is the coldest day of the week with highs in the mid 30s. A gradual warm up through Thanksgiving Day with highs in the low 50s.