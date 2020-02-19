Clouds will be increasing tonight. We can’t rule out a flurry Thursday morning with clouds around. Sun will mix in with the clouds during the day.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, quite cold. Low near 20

THURSDAY: Slight chance of a morning flurry, otherwise mixed clouds and sun, cold. High 30

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clearing and very cold. Low 14

FRIDAY: Sunny and chilly. High 36

We get back to full sun for Friday and the start of the weekend. After a frigid Friday morning, we will enjoy a gradual warming trend through that time. The next chance for showers will hold off until early next week.





