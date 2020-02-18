Cold Weather Returns but So Does the Sun

Overnight, clouds break up and we will drop down into the lower 20s. We expect some sun and dry weather on Wednesday as high pressure builds in and controls our weather for the rest of the week.

TONIGHT: Clouds early, becoming mostly clear and colder. Low 23

WEDNESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and chilly. High 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low near 20

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and cold. High 30

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds and continued dry weather on Thursday. It will be the coldest day of the week. We get back to full sun for Friday and Saturday along with a warming trend.





