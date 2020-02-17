Rain returns to the area tonight. Showers will linger into Tuesday morning before ending. The afternoon looks cloudy, and temperatures will be turning colder through the day.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with showers, a bit breezy. Low near 40

TUESDAY: Morning showers, otherwise cloudy, breezy and turning colder. Early high near 45 with falling temperatures in the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Becoming partly cloudy and colder. Low 23

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 37

Sunshine returns Wednesday as colder air continues to work into the region. Thursday is looking like the coldest day of the week with morning temperatures near 20. Highs will only make it close to freezing. It looks like dry weather through Saturday.





