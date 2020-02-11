More Winter Weather is on the Way

We will see some breaks in the clouds tonight, but Wednesday will cloud up, and rain heads our way in the afternoon. Mainly north of I-70, we could see a wintry mix of sleet and rain with snow farther north toward Mercer, Auglaize and Logan counties. Wednesday night, as colder air moves in, this will all change back over to snow. We do expect some snow accumulations across the Miami Valley through Thursday, and because of that, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Mercer, Auglaize, Logan, Darke, Shelby, Champaign, Miami and Wayne IN, from 1 pm Wednesday to 10 am Thursday.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 28

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with rain developing in the afternoon and a winter mix north of I-70. High 38

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain, sleet and snow changing to all snow from north to south overnight. Accumulations 2 to 4 inches north of I-70 with 1 to 2 inches in Preble, Montgomery, Clark and Greene counties. Under 1 inch south of those counties. Low near 30

THURSDAY: Cloudy, breezy and colder with a 60% chance of scattered snow showers. High 35

Cold weather settles in for Friday and the start of the weekend. Friday morning lows will drop to 10 to 15 with afternoon highs in the 20s. Saturday starts cold with afternoon temperatures well into the 30s with a lot of sunshine. 40s return early next week.





