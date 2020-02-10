Storm Team 2 Forecast

Clouds May Break a Bit Tuesday

Clouds will stick around tonight and on Tuesday. We do have the potential for a few breaks in the clouds through the day, and we expect dry weather.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Low 30

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly. High 43

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Low 27

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy and chilly with rain developing in the afternoon. May start as a mix north. High near 40

Another system moves in Wednesday bringing the potential for more afternoon rain. As colder air moves in Wednesday night, we expect precipitation to go back over to snow Thursday. It will be much colder, too.



