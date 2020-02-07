More Snow on the Way to Start the Weekend

Watch for a re-freeze tonight as we drop back into the 20s. Snow showers will taper off, but redevelop before sunrise Saturday as another disturbance moves through. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect Saturday morning for Butler, Warren and Clinton counties. Cold conditions will continue through the first half of the weekend.

TONIGHT: A few evening flurries, then partly cloudy. More snow moves in late night. Low 23

SATURDAY: Cloudy and cold with scattered snow showers, accumulating 1″ or less with slightly higher accumulations south. High 34

SATURDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 23

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a 30% chance of rain or snow showers late. High 40

We will warm up a little Sunday with highs near 40 degrees. The first half of the day looks dry, with the chance for rain and snow showers by late afternoon and evening. Rain is likely early Monday.





