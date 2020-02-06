Snow showers will continue tonight. We will see a light snow accumulation, generally an inch. It will be enough to keep the potential for slick roads going as temperatures drop into the mid 20s. Additional snow showers will be around on Friday.

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers. Accumulation around 1″. Low 25

FRIDAY: Cloudy, breezy and cold with scattered snow showers. Accumulation 1″ or less. High 30

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a chance of evening snow showers. Also some late night snow is possible. Low 23

SATURDAY: Cloudy and continued cold with scattered snow showers. High 32

A few light snow showers will still be possible on Saturday with highs in the low 30s. Sunday looks a little warmer as we push up closer to 40 degrees, but by late day, some rain will be headed our way. Expect rain showers Monday.





