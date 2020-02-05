WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect for most of the Miami Valley through 10am Thursday.

We expect rain, freezing rain, and sleet tonight. There may even be some snow across the far northern counties this evening and overnight. This will cause some ice accumulation through early Thursday, and travel will get slick on untreated and elevated surfaces. Temperatures warm enough Thursday so that freezing rain changes to just rain showers.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow. Areas north of I-70 may see 0.1 to 0.2″ of ice accumulation. Low 30

THURSDAY: Morning wintry mix changing to rain showers. High 37

THURSDAY NIGHT: Rain changing to snow with accumulations around 1 inch. Low 25

FRIDAY: Cloudy and colder with scattered snow showers. High 30

A morning wintry mix on Thursday will change over to scattered rain showers for the afternoon. As colder air moves in Thursday evening, we will again see a change in precipitation type with snow showers becoming likely Thursday night and Friday.

