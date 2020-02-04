Cold air continues to filter into the region. We will see rain transition to a wintry mix. Most road surface temperatures will be above freezing, but air temperatures will drop into the upper 20s. Later tonight we could see isolated slick areas, especially on bridges and overpasses.

TONIGHT : A wintry mix of rain,freezing rain, and sleet. Snow is possible mainly in the northern counties. Slick spots may form late night. Low 28

WEDNESDAY: Early morning wintry mix, then mostly cloudy, breezy and much colder. High 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow returns. Low near 30

THURSDAY: Morning freezing rain/sleet/snow, changing to rain in the afternoon… and back to a wintry mix in the evening. High near 40

Some light, spotty areas of mixed precipitation will be possible early Wednesday, but most of the day will be dry. Another push of moisture brings a wintry mix back into the area Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday. This round will have a better shot at creating slick areas. Snow is possible Friday and Saturday, and there may be small accumulations.





