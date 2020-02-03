Storm Team 2 Forecast

Showers develop tonight. Tuesday looks rainy, and temperatures will be falling as colder air begins to work in from the north.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool, showers. Low near 50

TUESDAY: Cloudy, becoming breezy and turning colder with periods of rain. Morning high 52 with temperatures falling through the 40s in the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Rain showers changing to freezing rain and sleet with slick spots possible, breezy and colder. Low 28

WEDNESDAY: Chance of an early day wintry mix, otherwise, cloudy, breezy and chilly. High 36

We will turn colder through the middle part of the week. A wintry mix is possible mainly through Wednesday morning. Then, another round of wintry weather arrives for Thursday. We will have a chance of snow at the end of the week.



