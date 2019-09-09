We will start the week dry and pleasant, with highs near normal this afternoon.

Summer-like weather is back in full force by Tuesday, however, as heat and humidity build. We will be flirting with 90 for a few days this week.

TODAY: Partly to mostly sunny and warm. High 80

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Low 62

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 90

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 88

Rain chances go up Wednesday through the end of the week. None of the days look like a wash-out, and some spots may miss out on rainfall. We do need some rain, as we have been pretty dry lately!