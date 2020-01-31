Breaking News
US declares emergency, new entry restrictions due to virus

Storm Team 2 Forecast

News

A Chilly Start to the Weekend but Milder Sunday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Precipitation will come to an end tonight, and we will see a lot of dry time on Saturday. Some fog is possible overnight. There is just a slight chance of a spotty rain or snow shower Saturday, mainly in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening sprinkle or flurry, cloudy and cold. Low 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a slight chance of a rain or snow shower, mainly in the afternoon. High near 40

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 32

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High 52

The dreary weather pattern finally breaks on Sunday. We’ll see some sunshine, breezy conditions, and a nice jump in temperatures. It will be even warmer Monday.



Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS