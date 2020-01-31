A Chilly Start to the Weekend but Milder Sunday

Precipitation will come to an end tonight, and we will see a lot of dry time on Saturday. Some fog is possible overnight. There is just a slight chance of a spotty rain or snow shower Saturday, mainly in the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Chance of an evening sprinkle or flurry, cloudy and cold. Low 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a slight chance of a rain or snow shower, mainly in the afternoon. High near 40

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 32

SUNDAY: Becoming mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High 52

The dreary weather pattern finally breaks on Sunday. We’ll see some sunshine, breezy conditions, and a nice jump in temperatures. It will be even warmer Monday.





