Centerville closes schools to disinfect classrooms
Senators question defense, prosecution in Trump’s impeachment trial
Some Snow and Rain Likely Friday

Friday, a disturbance will bring in some snow showers in the morning. We may see some light snow accumulation during the morning commute, especially on elevated surfaces and the grass. However, a slick spot or two will be possible on roads and sidewalks. The precipitation will wind down in the afternoon with snow becoming mixed with or changing to light rain.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Low 30

FRIDAY: Cloudy and chilly with snow showers possibly becoming mixed with or changing to rain. High 38

FRIDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Low 30

SATURDAY: Cloudy and chilly with a slight chance of a flurry or sprinkle. High 38

Clouds will continue into Saturday, and there still could be some light precipitation. Unlike the past few weekends, this Saturday does not look like a washout. Dry weather returns on Sunday as we start a big warming trend with much above normal temperatures through Tuesday. We will even see some sunshine!



