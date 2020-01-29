Looks like clouds will continue to hang on Thursday and Friday with just a few breaks in the clouds possible. The chance of rain and snow showers will come back Friday.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Low near 30
THURSDAY: Cloudy and chilly. High 38
THURSDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Low near 30
FRIDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of a rain or snow shower. High 38
We will see the slight chance of a rain or snow shower on Friday. There is a better chance of snow showers mixed with rain Saturday as a disturbance moves through. After that, temperatures soar to well above normal levels Sunday and Monday of next week.