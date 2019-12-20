Some clouds will be around tonight, but sunshine returns for the weekend along with milder temperatures. Should be great for finishing up your holiday shopping.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold. Low 28

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny and cool. High 45

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low 28

SUNDAY: Another nice day with mostly sunny skies. High 47

Temperatures will be in the 40s this weekend. Above normal temperatures will continue into the upcoming week. Temperatures on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will even reach the 50s, so not much chance of a White Christmas this year.





