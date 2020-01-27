Clouds and seasonable temperatures will be in place through Wednesday. A flurry will be possible from time to time and not much range in temperatures.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with a slight chance of a flurry. Low near 30

TUESDAY: Cloudy and seasonably cold with a few flurries possible. High 34

TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy and cold. Low 26

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a slight chance of flurries. High 34

Clouds will be slow to break this week. We’ll see a little more sun on Thursday with dry conditions expected. Friday should be near 40, but we may see some light snow on Saturday, possibly mixed with rain.





