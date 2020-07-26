Stop the silence – end gun violence rally held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Dozens of community members gathered Saturday afternoon to protest gun violence.

The organizers said there’s no one set reason that gun violence happens, but each instance leaves many grieving. Some of the attendees and organizers were victims, or had a loved one die in the Oregon District tragedy last year. They said this was their moment to share their struggles and say enough is enough.

The group at Saturday’s ‘No more silence – end gun violence, gathered in downtown Springfield before marching to Fountain Square to say they had lost enough loved ones.

Many mothers, friends, and family members shared the stories of the loved ones they have lost to gun violence, as organizers called it a moment of group healing.

One of the organizers, Dion Green, lost his father in the Oregon District mass shooting, and Green was joined Saturday by a survivor of the Oregon District’s shooting.

“I’ll never forget running for safety with one hand over the bullet wound on my leg and the other hand holding my phone calling my fiance over and over so that I could talk to my daughter one last time,” said the survivor.

They said just like Springfield, America is being ravaged by gun violence. Along with honoring these lives lost to gun violence, they said this is their call to action to end the silence.