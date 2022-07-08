HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A pursuit with a stolen vehicle that started in Huber Heights has ended Friday.

Dispatchers with Huber Heights said the pursuit around 12:52 p.m. when an officer noticed a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Clark County on Old Troy Pike and I-70.

The officer pursued the vehicle onto Dayton International Airport grounds. The pursuit ended at 1:01 p.m.

An airport spokesperson said that the suspect vehicle jumped the curb into short-term parking at the airport. The vehicle jumped back off and got back onto I-70.

The suspect in the pursuit is not in custody. Their identity has not been made known at this time.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.