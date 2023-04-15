PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A stolen tiny house was recovered by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office after deputies arrested a man who they say had the home near his residence.

Deputies had already arrested 21-year-old Bo Dale Monroe on five other charges when they spotted the tiny house nearby his residence. It had been stolen from Junction City, Oregon, in January.

The sheriff’s office confirmed with Junction City police that the 1979 Corsair Trailer Coach that had been converted into a two-story tiny house was a match. The police department provided detectives with photos from the home’s owner.

Deputies seized the tiny house on April 13, where they also found two firearms. Because Monroe had a restraining order against him, it was illegal for him to possess a gun.

Monroe was charged with two fail to appear warrants, aggravated theft, violation of a restraining order, unlawful use of a vehicle and theft.

After his arrest, the sheriff’s office learned from Hull Oaks Lumber that the company had surveillance footage of Monroe “siphoning a total of $1,432 worth of diesel fuel from their mill equipment, over three separate occasions.”

Deputies ask anyone with more information regarding Monroe to contact the BCSO tipline at 541-753-8477.