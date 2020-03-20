Stocks open higher on Wall Street at end of a brutal week

FILE – This Jan. 31, 2020, file photo shows a Wall Street sign in front of the New York Stock Exchange. Global stock markets and U.S. futures are up on hopes that government aid and central banks can shield the global economy against the rising impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Indexes in London, Frankfurt, Shanghai and Hong Kong advanced Friday, March 20, 2020 and U.S. futures were also higher. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Friday at the end of another turbulent week. The Dow and S&P 500 are each up more than 1%.

The gains, if they hold, would mark the first back-to-back advance in more than five weeks. Following several punishing drops, major indexes are still on track for heavy weekly losses for the second week in a row.

Investors are weighing the likelihood that the global economy is entering a recession because of the massive shutdowns and layoffs caused by the coronavirus outbreak against steps by central banks and governments to ease the economic pain.