DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Brutal weather has an impact on everything but can leave a serious strain on home heating systems. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to protect your home from the elements.

Local workers say that a drop in temperatures has resulted in a spike in calls asking how to keep their homes warm.

“A lot of people have called in and said as high as they can get it is like 66, 67 right now, and that’s just because it’s so cold,” Greg McAfee of McAfee Heating and Air said.

“A lot of the homes in the Dayton area are designed for somewhere between zero and 20 degrees, and right now we’re in the sub-zeros with wind chill factor. The furnace really isn’t designed to keep it at 70 degrees all the time.”

Keeping a clean filter is important, as well as a working system to keep yourself warm, as well as your pipes to keep them from freezing or bursting.

“If you have areas in your home that you know might be a potential for a freeze-up, like a bathroom or a kitchen on an outside wall, you would want to open up your cabinet doors so more heat can get into those areas,” Nate Patterson of Korrect Plumbing, Heating and Air said.

You should also drip your faucets to keep water in motion to prevent pipes from freezing.

“We recommend maintenance often,” McAfee said. “Especially with the newer furnaces. They really need maintained on an annual basis.”

The best way to prevent these issues is to stay on top of your maintenance for appliances year-round.