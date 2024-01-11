Related video: Everything to know about the Polar Vortex
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Here are some piping hot tips to combat the incoming subzero temperatures brought on by Polar Vortex.
CenterPoint Energy has provided a few tips to help everyone be safe and energy efficient as temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits and below.
Tips to Be Energy-Efficient
- Maintain a fully operable heating system through yearly checkups and tune ups.
- Lowering your thermostat a few degrees either at night or when the home is empty for extended periods of time can “potentially save 10% on your heating costs.”
- Seal any leaks or cracks in your home to keep cold air out and warm air in.
- Keep your window covers and blinds closed to keep cool air from seeping inside.
- If you own a ceiling fan, use it — at a slow speed — to circulate warm air around the home.
Tips for Staying Safe
- Use a space heater responsibly. Keep children, pets and potentially flammable items at a safe distance (3 ft.) from the device. Ensure that the heater is vented properly depending on what type it is.
- Change the batteries to carbon monoxide (CO) detectors regularly to be sure that they work properly.
- Learn the symptoms of CO poisoning, to act accordingly.
- If suspicious of a gas leak, report it immediately.
These tips can maximize energy-efficiency and safety as temperatures continue to descend in the next couple of days.