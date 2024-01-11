Related video: Everything to know about the Polar Vortex

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Here are some piping hot tips to combat the incoming subzero temperatures brought on by Polar Vortex.

CenterPoint Energy has provided a few tips to help everyone be safe and energy efficient as temperatures are expected to drop into the single digits and below.

Tips to Be Energy-Efficient

Maintain a fully operable heating system through yearly checkups and tune ups.

Lowering your thermostat a few degrees either at night or when the home is empty for extended periods of time can “potentially save 10% on your heating costs.”

Seal any leaks or cracks in your home to keep cold air out and warm air in.

Keep your window covers and blinds closed to keep cool air from seeping inside.

If you own a ceiling fan, use it — at a slow speed — to circulate warm air around the home.

Tips for Staying Safe

Use a space heater responsibly. Keep children, pets and potentially flammable items at a safe distance (3 ft.) from the device. Ensure that the heater is vented properly depending on what type it is.

Change the batteries to carbon monoxide (CO) detectors regularly to be sure that they work properly.

Learn the symptoms of CO poisoning, to act accordingly.

If suspicious of a gas leak, report it immediately.

These tips can maximize energy-efficiency and safety as temperatures continue to descend in the next couple of days.