Staying outside is safest for 4th of July activities according to Miami Valley doctors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Whatever you have planned for your 4th of July activities, Miami Valley Hospital Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Roberto Colon says being outdoors is the best way to celebrate.

“If you’re going to a gathering that is outdoors where you have the ability to spread out, that’s going to be the safest environment. Ideally [you should] surround yourself with those who are vaccinated and you yourself should be vaccinated,” said Dr. Colon.

People who are two weeks past their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or one dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine can consider themselves fully vaccinated and relatively safe against COVID-19 and its variants. But precautions should still be taken.

“Remember that protection is not necessarily 100 percent,” said Dr. Colon. “…it might not be a bad idea to consider a mask. There are still some breakthrough cases [and] there are still some people who are fully vaccinated who are going to get COVID.”

Dr. Colon said the number of breakthrough cases are extremely rare happening in a few number of people out of hundreds of thousands who are vaccinated.

Ultimately, decisions about celebrating the holiday comes down to what each individual is comfortable with according to Dr. Colon.

“Common sense is going to be the most important part. If you don’t feel safe in an environment don’t be there,” he said.