Stay at home order issued for all of Ohio, goes into effect Monday at midnight

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – All non-essential business and travel will be prohibited under the state’s most sweeping measure thus far, aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus.

The state’s stay-at-home order will severely limit non-essential activities and travel, but does make exceptions so people can get exercise and supplies.

Click on the link to read the order in full:

Governor DeWine says, “This is no longer a suggestion, this is no longer ‘hey this is a good idea’. This is something that is important.”

Governor DeWine and state leaders stood firm Sunday in announcing a statewide lockdown that goes into effect Monday night at midnight. Dr. Amy Acton, the state’s Director of Public Health, says, “There’s no time left, listen to what Italy is telling us. Today is the day.”

The order puts in place several measures, among them everyone must stay at home for non-essential activities, and non-essential business and operations must end.

Dr. Acton says, “This is the time that you will see quiet descend on our country, as it should.”

There are exceptions for individuals: people can get essential supplies and services, exercise outdoors with social distancing, and leave to take care of others. And the list of essential businesses that will stay open is extensive, among them grocery stores, pharmacies, the media, gas stations, and financial institutions.

The governor says this latest measure is a necessary one, but a natural continuation of what’s been instituted over the past few weeks. “I’m optimistic that Ohioans will do what they have to do in the next few days. These are in fact crucial, crucial days.”

Even with the stay-at-home order, hospitals are still preparing for a large number of people who will soon need life-saving care. Dr. Acton says, “They know this is coming, they’re not doing this as a drill. They know this surge is coming, and they’re asking all of us to take these measures.”