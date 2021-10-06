COLUMBUS (WCMH) — As Collin’s Law is set to go into effect Thursday, the Ohio Department of Higher Education has released a plan to help the state’s colleges and universities prevent hazing on their campuses.

In a release, ODHE said the higher education anti-hazing plan was created in response to Collin’s Law, which makes hazing a felony. The law was named in remembrance of 18-year old Collin Wiant who died in a hazing incident in 2018.

According to a news release, ODHE’s statewide educational plan includes a model anti-hazing policy plus guidelines for colleges and universities to use in developing anti-hazing education and training.

A recent hazing death in Ohio occurred at Bowling Green State University in March 2021. Foltz was a 20-year old sophomore from Delaware, Ohio, who died after an event with the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. One man charged in the hazing death pleaded guilty in September to reduced charges.