CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Centerville Police issued a Statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert Friday night.

Police are looking for 89-year-old Jack Cartwright. He was last seen leaving his home at 1:30 p.m. Friday, but never returned. Police say he does suffer from various medical conditions and they are concerned for his safety.

Cartwright is described as a 5’9″ white man weighing 195 lbs. with grey hair and brown eye. He was last seen wearing a red jacket and dark pants driving a silver Honda CRV with Ohio plate JNG6926.

If anyone has information on Cartwright’s whereabouts or sees him or his vehicle they are asked to call 911.